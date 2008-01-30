Voice-Changing Software Localized to the German Market

Middleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2008 -- Screaming Bee LLC is pleased to release a new voice-changing product to the German market. MorphVOX Pro Voice Changer provides high-quality voice modification to online games, instant messaging, and the professional studio. The product has been localized to meet the growing demands for voice modification technology in Germany.



"Due to growing interest from Germany, we made a special effort to localize MorphVOX Pro," explains Mark Ramirez, CEO of Screaming Bee. He adds, “Our German customers will now be better served by the revised product and the translated web pages.”



Not only has the MorphVOX Pro user interface been revised, but also the associated FAQ, technical support, product and purchase pages have been translated to German. This should provide German customers with a better experience with both the voice changing product as well as the online website.



The revised version of MorphVOX Pro is packed with new features including advanced voice learning, background noise cancellation, and recording capabilities geared for audio/video professionals. Studios that use this tool can save time and potentially thousands of dollars by creating multiple voices from existing stock audio or a single voice talent.



MorphVOX Pro also enhances online game communication. It has a number of features which gamers find useful, such as push-to-talk, sound effects, and audio alarms. Online gamers can now sound like the character they play, whether they choose to be an enormous giant or a grumpy dwarf. MorphVOX Pro can be used with all online games and also works well with any chat program.



About Screaming Bee LLC: Provider of voice software and solutions for online games and messenger-related applications. For more information regarding our products, including MorphVOX, please visit our site at http://www.screamingbee.com.

