ControlScan Certifies www.myticketin.com As Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Bel Air, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2008 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, My Ticket (http://www.myticketin.com) In announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates My Ticket In’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with My Ticket In to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist My Ticket In with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Myticketin.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Myticketin.com’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About My Ticket In

MyTicketIn.com (http://www.myticketin.com) can get you access in to any event, worldwide. From the Lion King to World Cup, we can find the tickets you want! Our easy to use website allows you to search over $2 million worth of inventory! If for some reason you can’t find what you are looking for on our site, be sure to call us and we will find what you need. Names, addresses and telephone numbers are maintained in our secure database. When purchasing tickets on MyTicketIn.com you know your information is transferred safely to us with the most secured data encryption available. MyTicketIn.com specializes in relationships with companies desiring to share extra special experiences with their customers. We deliver your tickets quickly, and are able to help you with all other necessities to make each event you attend, a memorable one. From pick up service, to hotel arrangements, our parent company Throne Events can add those extra finishing touches to wow your customers.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

