RESTORE Open Source Backup and Recovery Software Surpasses 30,000 Downloads, Version 4.0.8 Released

Loveland, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2008 -- RESTORE, an open source Linux-based enterprise network backup and recovery solution from the Ruffdogs division of Holonyx, has been downloaded more than 30,000 times in four months. RESTORE is the most popular open source enterprise backup software solution available today on SourceForge.net.



“The incredible number of RESTORE downloads continues to demonstrate the need for an open source backup solution with the features and usability of RESTORE,” said Garret Acott, President of Holonyx.



Holonyx also announced the availability of RESTORE 4.0.8.



RESTORE provides backup for Windows, Novell NetWare, Mac OS X, UNIX, Solaris and Linux systems. It is scalable to a complete backup solution for multiple workstations and servers in distributed network environments. In its latest release, RESTORE offers a user-friendly graphical user interface and the ability to edit existing targets.



The RESTORE Data Center version also offers a unique architecture that supports the provisioning needs of hosting providers and gives them the capability to sell remote backup services for PC’s or servers.



RESTORE provides scheduled backups as well as the capability to back up computers in multiple physical locations. In addition, no client agent is required for RESTORE; the systems being backed up need only grant RESTORE secured access. End-users will also be able to restore the files of their hosted websites should local copies become lost or damaged, and be able to select from multiple versions backed up at different points in time.



Download packages are available at http://restore-backup.com Holonyx Ruffdogs technology division has long been a major player in the open source community and has contributed to numerous open source projects including SME Server, guilinux and MyPHPNuke.



Some of the features of RESTORE include:



* Browser-based - Access your RESTORE system remotely from anywhere using the Internet. This allows users and administrators to run backups or check status at any time.

* Heterogeneous Operating System Backup - Backup Linux, UNIX, Solaris, Mac OS X, Windows (95, 98, 2000, ME, NT, XP, Vista) and Novell NetWare.

* Multiple Revisions – Restore from selected backups made at different points in time.

* Incremental Backup - RESTORE will backup only the files that have been modified since the previous backup took place, optimizing disk space and bandwidth usage.

* Security - Set up what you want your users and groups to access.

* User-initiated restore - Users can restore their own files without IT involvement.

* Access Backups via WebDAV protocol.

* FTP Sites - Allows your company to backup websites and online storage.

* Error Reporting and Notification - RESTORE will email the administrator and users of successful and failed backups.

* MySQL support – Backup MySQL databases.



For more information on RESTORE, visit http://restore-backup.com/



About Holonyx



Holonyx Inc. is a business development technology corporation focusing on technology development, operations and manufacturing process improvement, and marketing services. Contact Holonyx at:



Holonyx Inc.

6865 Sherman Street

Loveland, CO 80538

Phone: 970-232-2050

Fax: 970-232-2050



http://www.holonyx.com

