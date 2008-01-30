Booming Job Growth at ManagerCrossing

Pasadena, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2008 -- Since its debut in June 2007, ManagerCrossing (http://www.ManagerCrossing.com) has been a highly effective job-search site providing users with a wide range of manager jobs from all over the world. And the numbers say it all -- in recent days ManagerCrossing surpassed a total of 64,000 job postings; that’s 64,000 manager jobs to help users find not only the best jobs for them but also their dream jobs.



“With more than 64,000 manager jobs appearing on ManagerCrossing, I’m confident now more than ever that users will not only find their dream jobs here, but they’ll find numerous dream jobs to choose from,” said CEO A. Harrison Barnes.



In just one week more than 12,000 new jobs were added to the site, including positions for project managers, accounting managers, audit managers, general managers, and many, many more! Viewers can also easily locate jobs in their own cities by using the job map on the homepage. Already, there are 8,130 jobs in California, 3,623 jobs in Texas, 2,400 jobs in New York, and 2,460 in Illinois.



The inspiration behind it all comes from the development and success of LawCrossing (www.lawcrossing.com), which features the largest collection of active legal jobs in the world, including more than 10,000 positions at top law firms, corporations, public interest organizations, and government offices throughout the U.S.



Since its launch in July 2003, LawCrossing has become the world’s largest legal career-placement website. The site is a brainchild of CEO A. Harrison Barnes, who in 2000 founded EmploymentScape, the hugely successful parent company of LawCrossing. LawCrossing’s team of more than 300 staff members monitors the hiring needs of more than 250,000 legal employers throughout the U.S. and worldwide. LawCrossing counts tens of thousands of law students, attorneys, and legal staff professionals as members.



About EmploymentScape:

Established in 2000, EmploymentScape has been helping job seekers find employment for more than seven years. Today, EmploymentScape has grown into an international, multimillion-dollar affiliation of more than 15 profitable companies and 300 enthusiastic employees.

