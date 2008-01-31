A Truly Innovative Component Set for Advanced Customization of the Internet Explorer User Interface Becomes Available.

Gomel, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2008 -- Add-in Express Ltd, independent provider of tools and solutions for Microsoft Office developers announces the release of a new innovative component set for advanced customization of Internet Explorer.



This visual RAD tool, named Add-in Express for Internet Explorer gives IE developers the ability to create thread-safe, secure, isolated, deployable and context-sensitive add-ons for Internet Explorer 6 and 7 with a couple of clicks.



Add-in Express integrates all Internet Explorer extensibility features in one solution with a strong, easy-to-understand architecture and a lucid interaction model with Internet Explorer objects. So, from now on developers donв_Tt need to follow the intricate IE SDK way with separate ActiveX-es, script files and registry keys. Now they have visual designers and components for customizing the Internet Explorer GUI with custom menu items, toolbar buttons, context menus, toolbars, side-bars and keyboard shortcuts.



Add-in Express directly supports all programming languages available on the Microsoft .NET platform: Visual Basic .NET (VB .NET), Visual C#, and Visual C++ as well as RemObjects Chrome.



For more information, please visit: http://www.add-in-express.com/programming-internet-explorer/

