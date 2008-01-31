Covenant House California Selects Capability Company to Search for New Associate Director of Development

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2008 -- Covenant House California, a residential and community-based services program for homeless youth, has selected Capability Company, a Raleigh-based executive recruiting firm for the non profit sector, to search for their new Associate Director of Development.



"Covenant House of California is a top-notch organization helping children who are in desperate situations, " says Rebecca Worters, president of the search firm. "We are fortunate to help them further their mission by delivering a talented fundraiser."



The Associate Director of Development will have the opportunity to establish the baseline for this position, grow the organization and create a lasting impact. He or she will serve as the relationship coordinator for potential and current donors, cultivating and stewarding their support and involvement with the organization. More detailed information about this position can be found in the Position Profile.



About Capability Company

Capability Company is a national recruiting firm for nonprofits, based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Strategically recruiting professionals located in key markets, the company was established in 2002 and currently conducts searches exclusively for the nonprofit sector. Creating for a wide range of positions, Capability Company has earned an exceptional reputation for recruiting Executive Directors, Presidents, CEO's Fundraising professionals, Chief Financial Officers, Communications, Public Relations and Marketing professionals as well as Program Officers and Directors. To learn more about Capability Company, please visit the web site at http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call 866 832-1136 for further details.



About Covenant House California

Based in Oakland, California, Covenant House California's mission is to “protect and safeguard all children of the street” with “absolute respect and unconditional love” through our comprehensive services of street outreach and residential programs with supportive services. Since 1988, CHC has opened its doors to more than 145,000 homeless youth who suffer from the trauma of trying to survive on the streets and the physical or psychological abuse, neglect or high-risk behaviors that led them there.

