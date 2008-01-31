Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2008 -- Stimulating discussion about alternative biofuels…Showcasing exciting new initiatives



WHAT: Science and Entrepreneurism in Alternative Energy Technologies Workshop



WHEN: Friday, February 29, 2008

1:30 PM - 5:30 PM



WHERE: Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center

3805 Old Easton Road

Doylestown PA 18902



MORE DETAILS:



Workshop speakers will include:

David M. Weiss, Co-Founder and Manager, Tornado Recycling

“Technologies "Municipal Solid Waste to Refuse-Derived Fuel”



Bill Gilloum, Ph.D., Vice President, Terracycle

"Green Science"



Ira Pierce, Ph.D., Chairman, and Steve Kammerman, Ph.D., CEO, Green Oil

“Bio Fuels, Bio Lubes and Alternative Petroleum Substitutes”



Tom Richards, Ph.D., Professor, Penn State University

“The Science of Biofuels: Promises and Challenges”



Larry Hepner, M.S., CPSS, Professor Delaware Valley College

“From Wind and Waste to Fuel”



Pennsylvania State Representative Marguerite C. Quinn



Ms. Madeleine Wille, Grants Coordinator for U.S. Congressman Patrick J. Murphy



*A networking reception will follow the workshop



Cost:

$15.00 RBC Members / $25.00 Non-members / Free for Students



Sponsored By:

· Regional Biotech Council of the Institute for Hepatitis and Virus Research

· Pennsylvania Biotech Center: Bucks County Biotechnology Keystone Innovation Zone

· Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania



Please register online at http://www.ihvr.org/rbc or email info@ihvr.org.

