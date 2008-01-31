Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2008 -- Stimulating discussion about alternative biofuels…Showcasing exciting new initiatives
WHAT: Science and Entrepreneurism in Alternative Energy Technologies Workshop
WHEN: Friday, February 29, 2008
1:30 PM - 5:30 PM
WHERE: Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center
3805 Old Easton Road
Doylestown PA 18902
MORE DETAILS:
Workshop speakers will include:
David M. Weiss, Co-Founder and Manager, Tornado Recycling
“Technologies "Municipal Solid Waste to Refuse-Derived Fuel”
Bill Gilloum, Ph.D., Vice President, Terracycle
"Green Science"
Ira Pierce, Ph.D., Chairman, and Steve Kammerman, Ph.D., CEO, Green Oil
“Bio Fuels, Bio Lubes and Alternative Petroleum Substitutes”
Tom Richards, Ph.D., Professor, Penn State University
“The Science of Biofuels: Promises and Challenges”
Larry Hepner, M.S., CPSS, Professor Delaware Valley College
“From Wind and Waste to Fuel”
Pennsylvania State Representative Marguerite C. Quinn
Ms. Madeleine Wille, Grants Coordinator for U.S. Congressman Patrick J. Murphy
*A networking reception will follow the workshop
Cost:
$15.00 RBC Members / $25.00 Non-members / Free for Students
Sponsored By:
· Regional Biotech Council of the Institute for Hepatitis and Virus Research
· Pennsylvania Biotech Center: Bucks County Biotechnology Keystone Innovation Zone
· Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania
Please register online at http://www.ihvr.org/rbc or email info@ihvr.org.