ControlScan Certifies www.onlinetickets.com As Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Houston, TX-- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2008 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, Online Tickets (http://www.onlinetickets.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates Online Tickets’ continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with Online Tickets to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist Online Tickets with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Onlinetickets.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Onlinetickets.com’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About Online Tickets

Since 1987, OnlineTickets.com has sold millions of premium Sports, Theatre, Concert, and Las Vegas show tickets to clients around the world. With dependable, dedicated service, OnlineTickets.com provides the most competitive prices backed by its 100% ClientCare Guarantee. As one of the top ten ticket broker agencies in a multi-billion dollar industry, OnlineTickets.com offers customers easy access to schedules, seating charts, price comparisons, and exclusive, sold-out, hard-to-find tickets to nearly every event worldwide. Even more — unlike other ticket brokers — OnlineTickets.com does not charge service fees, processing fees, connection fees, back-end fees, or any other hidden fees. OnlineTickets.com is also a member of the Better Business Bureau Online Reliability Program. For more information, please visit http://www.OnlineTickets.com or call toll-free at (800) 553-3049.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

