ControlScan Certifies www.storeplay.net As Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Aurora, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2008 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, Somnium, Inc. (http://www.storeplay.net) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates Somnium, Inc.’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with Somnium, Inc. to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist Somnium, Inc. with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Storeplay.net in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Storeplay.net’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About Somnium, Inc. (http://www.storeplay.net)

This is your site for rare and/or unusual items. Because of that, most offerings are "one-of" ...... Vintage Toys, Nascar, and other Collectables. We strive daily to uphold our reputation within the industry ! We will provide you a superb description of each item, clear multiple close up photos, as the photos are important form part of the description. We also try to give you background on the maker and of the item or the items real counterpart when applicable.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

