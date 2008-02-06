Music Library Organizer Pro Is Released.

Surrey, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2008 -- PrimaSoft PC has released Music Library Organizer Pro version 1.8. Music Library Organizer Pro is a complete library management software system for Windows.



Music Library Organizer Pro includes the following databases: Music Library: catalog, search, and circulate all library items (CDs, tapes, music dvds, ..). Library Members: manage library members. Loan Database: keep track of the library circulation data. Fine: manage fine transactions (optional).



Music Library Organizer Pro for Windows costs $245 (US) plus shipping and handling, and is available from PrimaSoft PC. Network and site licenses are available. You can download a fully functional trial version of of the software from the Info page: http://www.primasoft.com/pro_software/music_library_software_pro.htm

