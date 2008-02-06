CachemanXP - The Computer Performance Optimizer

Coburg, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2008 -- CachemanXP is a Windows tuneup utility designed to improve the performance of your computer by optimizing several caches and fine tuning a number of system settings. Oneclick-Optimization makes it suitable for novice and intermediate users yet it is also powerful and versatile enough for computer experts. Backups of settings ensure that all user modifications can be reversed with a single click. CachemanXP uses minimal resources and virtually no CPU time. The help file includes a screenshot based system performance guide.



Unlike other tuneup utilities, CachemanXP runs as a system service, minimizing resource usage and tweaking Windows at system-level.



CachemanXP offers several handy process managements functions like Kill Process, a feature that helps removing crashed, non responsive programs from memory. You can use it as a Task Manager replacement.



CachemanXP costs $25/€25 for a single user license (multi user and site licenses are available).



Version 1.60 adds among Intel Quad-Core and AMD Phenom processor support also WindowsXP Service Pack 3 compatibility. From now on CachemanXP tweaks the DNS Cache in order to improve Network and Internet performance. Several other program sections have been improved and some minor bugs fixed.



