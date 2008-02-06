Goiit.com Launched to Guide Students for Joint Entrance Examinations

Noida, UP -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2008 -- Noida-based company Vriti Education Pvt Ltd has launched Goiit.com, an online education portal which provides a platform where students or engineering aspirants can prepare for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – the entrance exams for IITs as well as other competitive engineering entrance exams such as AIEEE, BITSAT, WBJEE, etc.



Goiit provides an elite expert panel, comprising IIT students, graduates and engineering coaching professional who have a common passion for Engineering Entrance exams in particular and science in general. The panel provides online guidance to students appearing for the JEE.



The biggest asset of the venture is that it is free, no subscription cost either! This comes as a huge-advantage to the student community. The venture was developed by a group of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) alumini to help students prepare for Joint Entrance Examinations. Designed by alumina of IIT Delhi and Mumbai, this online education portal is focused on providing a unique platform for students, teachers and the IIT community to come together and wrack their brains on the toughest problems on the planet.



Swapnil Shrivatav, CEO, Goiit.com, has said, “Goiit comes as a great advantage for students who has been craving for personalized help, but could not afford it due to costs or demographics. It also breaks all geographic barriers to bring together some of the best brains in the industry to help nurture the next generation.”



Shrivastav has added, “From Gurukul to online mode, education has become an ever-changing sector now breaching geographical boundaries to reach out to people across the globe.”



"Goiit is the only site which gives a unique platform for engineering aspirants to prepare for JEE and use the online community, forrum, online tutorials, study materials and all this for free! We have given goiit a very cool look where students can enjoy education as never before." said Pankaj Vermani, Vice President, Goiit.com.



Goiit currently has a team of 50 members, comprising of IIT alumuna, engineering graduates and engineering coaching professionals. For more information you can visit Goiit's website http://www.goiit.com.

