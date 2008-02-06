Webinar Unpacks Software Integrity Issues Faced by Food Manufacturers

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2008 -- Food Engineering Magazine will host a free webinar with business software provider Deacom, Inc. on Wednesday, April 2, 2008 at 1 p.m. Eastern time. The webinar, entitled "Does Your Business Software Have Integrity?," will discuss common data inconsistency issues faced by modern food manufacturers using multiple software systems to manage their business processes of formulation and lab management, inventory control, lot tracking, accounting, production, regulatory reporting, sales order entry, and purchasing.



The hour-long session will review how La Tortilla Factory, the maker of tortillas geared towards a healthy lifestyle, successfully selected and implemented an integrated accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software system to establish data integrity throughout its business, create company-wide process controls, and minimize user training across the company, from the novice to the sophisticated user. Participants will have the ability to pose questions and comments to the presenters, Deacom President Jay Deakins and La Tortilla Factory's Controller, David Trogdon, at the conclusion of the webinar.



Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM System seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

