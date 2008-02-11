Irkutsk, Siberia, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2008 -- Stop wasting your time and guitar - use Chord Pickout, the easiest and fastest way to get chords!



Luxand Development today announces the release of Chord Pickout 1.6, the newest version of a tool for rapid and easy chords recognition. The best in Chord Pickout is that it has been designed with the ordinary user in mind, the one who doesn't have perfect pitch and wants to play popular songs. With a little music knowledge and this program, you can easily figure out any song. Chord Pickout lets you recognize chords, write them down, edit chords and lyrics added and also print them. This program uses its artificial intelligence to guess chords for you. All you have to do is to load a media file (wav or mp3) and click a button. Chord Pickout will transcribe the music and write down the recognized chords. The process is fully automated.



While most of its competitors use simple patterns to recognize chords, Chord Pickout applies complex math and shows outstanding results even in the toughest cases. You will receive chord notations that are very close to those by the song's author. The quality of chords recognition depends on the style of music, types of musical instruments and other factors, but most of the popular songs are recognized very fast and without any problem.



This program will become a must-have tool for those who want to play the hottest and most popular songs on a guitar, piano or other musical instrument.



Read more about Chord Pickout at http://www.chordpickout.com

Download and try it free from http://www.chordpickout.com/download/ChordPickoutSetup.exe



Main features at a glance

- Supports mp3 and wav files;

- Recognizes and displays the complete view of song chords;

- An easy-to-use interface;

- Ability to edit chords and add lyrics;

- Ability to print chords;

- Allows guitar fingering, makes playing the chords more simple.



Chord Pickout Pricing and Availability

Chord Pickout runs under Microsoft Windows 98/2000/XP/Vista and costs $39.95 (USD). The purchase is covered by a 60-day unconditional money-back guarantee. In case a customer is not completely satisfied with Chord Pickout for any reason, a full unconditional refund can be issued. Additional information on the product, as well as its trial version is available from http://www.chordpickout.com. The trial version is available for 21-day evaluation.



About Luxand Development

Luxand Development is a software development company focused on the research in artificial intelligence. The company has developed unique technologies for pattern recognition, applied for recognition of human faces (FaceMorpher, http://www.facemorpher.com) and music (Chord Pickout). For more information, please visit http://www.luxand.com.



Product page link: http://www.chordpickout.com

Direct download link: http://www.chordpickout.com/download/ChordPickoutSetup.exe (1.5 Mb)

