Contactology Co-founder Teaching Seminar on Emarketing at Duke University

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2008 -- Contactology president and co-founder Drew Adams will present a one-day seminar on emarketing strategies for nonprofits. The seminar is being held this week at Duke University and will provide attendees with the knowledge to harness the power of emarketing with a focus on e-mail, search engine optimization, blogging, rss and social networking.



The content for the class is tailored around nonprofits and will provide attendees with practical advice on tools and services for implementing their emarketing plan. “We discuss how nonprofits can use emarketing to grow their membership, keep in touch with current members and optimize web traffic,” said Adams. “We’ll also give them plenty of tactical advice on how to get their emarketing plan up and running.”



Adams has experience in the classroom. This is the second class he has served as an instructor for over the past six months. “It’s a great way to meet new people in the community and to hear what’s on the mind of e-marketers,” said Adams.



Contactology has an impressive list of clients in both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors. Visual Art Exchange, a Contactology client, has seen first hand the benefits of emarketing. “It changed the way we connect with our members,” said Sarah Powers, executive director of VAE. “We use Contactology to send out our e-newsletter, register members for events and send surveys to gather data. It’s a great tool that has helped us increase our membership by 40%.”



The Duke seminar will be held on Friday, Feb. 1. You can read more about Contactology by visiting www.contactology.com.



About Contactology:

Contactology is a permission-based e-mail marketing tool that allows customers to send e-mails, surveys and create on-line registrations forms. Their advanced web-based product offers users a means to track e-mail marketing effectiveness and incorporate their own branding into their e-mails. You can try Contactology for free by visiting http://www.contactology.com.

