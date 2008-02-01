ControlScan Certifies www.amkny.com As Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Miami, FL-- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2008 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, AMKNY (http://www.amkny.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates AMKNY’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with AMKNY to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist AMKNY with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Amkny.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Amkny.com’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About AMKNY (http://www.amkny.com)

Deep beneath the crust of the planet unimaginable forces are at work. Galactic pressures combine with the blast furnace intensity of volcanic heat, creating a crucible that fuses the elements into jewels of breathtaking beauty. French born Annick Marie Krasna, while living in Istanbul, visited Topkapi. As she stood before the legendary Topkapi emeralds she felt her life experience and her natural gifts coalesce into a driving passion to create monumental fine jewels. The dramatic size and opulence of the stones prompted the realization that huge precious and semi-precious stones, set with diamonds in 18 and 24K gold, would display the natural beauty of the jewels to the maximum degree. Her background plays perfectly into the creation of these one-of-a-kind pieces. She spent ten years working with a major Swiss fine jeweler in Geneva; while at the same time, she established an up-scale fashion boutique on Rue du Rhone. She went on! to polish her experience by working with a renowned Lebanese jeweler, opening stores in Beirut, Geneva and Monte Carlo. When she moved to America and discovered the internet, the final piece in her plan to bring extraordinary jewels to the world, at a fraction of the price of the great jewelry houses, fell into place.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

