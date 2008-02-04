Open For Business: Zumba Fitness @ Femme Fit

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2008 -- Michele Daish of Femme Fit announces her high-energy Zumba dance workout classes have begun in Santa Clara.



Daish took her first Zumba class in March 2007 at SCW California Fitness Mania and loved it so much that she decided to become certified to teach it. With this, she began teaching the Zumba Dance workout in April 2007. Michele most recently received certification to teach Zumba Gold – a program geared toward seniors.



Daish joined forces with Shelly Brandt of Santa Clara and took over ownership of Maya’s Wellness for Women and the two created “Femme Fit”. The Zumba Program was introduced to Femme Fit and has become increasingly popular and has brought a whole new energy to the women’s fitness gym. The two are lifelong residents of Santa Clara and are thrilled to be providing such a great service to the women of Santa Clara.



In addition to being certified personal trainer and group exercise instructor, Daish is also an official Zumba instructor. Her expertise enables her to teach the dances with the perspective of the correct body posture and form.



Zumba combines dance moves from salsa, cumbia, meringue, rumba, mambo, belly dance, flamenco, and hip hop with other fun dance moves such as air guitar, hip pops, booty shakes and shoulder shimmies.



Created by celebrity fitness trainer Beto Perez, Zumba’s pace is slow and fast interval training. This allows the body to burn more calories, so an hour of medium to high intensity Zumba can burn between 400 to 800 calories.



Because Daish keeps it simple, clients learn the dance moves while getting a great workout.



“We make no judgments here on how you look. It’s all about moving your body and having fun and you will get in better shape before you know it. It’s a very refreshing change from the usual aerobic and step classes.” said Daish. “Our ladies come in here so stressed after a long day at work and leave with a big smile on their faces. It’s a great way to relieve stress,” Brandt said.



“Our goal at Femme Fit is to get women moving. People are getting bored with the Stairmaster and treadmill — and Zumba offers a really fun alternative,” says Brandt.



“We don’t want people to be judging themselves in the classes. It takes a while to learn — and we all learn at our own pace — that is why it works for people at all different levels. We have a 20 year old and 60 year old in the same class.” “It is high energy, but everyone can do it at their own pace ... if you can’t get the move, if it doesn’t feel right in your body, make it up, do what you want, but shake your ‘booty’ and have fun,” Daish said.



And, no previous dance experience is necessary.



One-hour classes are held on Mondays and Fridays at 6:00 a.m., Tuesday evening Basic instruction class is 5:30 p.m., Wednesday evenings at 6:00 p.m. More classes will be added as participation grows. A class drop-in session costs $10 or members may purchase unlimited classes for $79.00 per month.



Femme Fit will add Zumba Gold senior citizen classes in March. Zumba gold is a standing class of balance and fall prevention exercises, which are done to Latin music. Reservations are now being accepted for this program.



For additional information, Contact: Michele Daish at 408-551-2100.



Femme Fit is the only women-only group exercise facility in Santa Clara. The facility offers women a variety of work out solutions including Cardio, Personal Training, Yoga, Pilates, Kickboxing and Zumba. Femme Fit is located at the corner of Lawrence Expressway and Homestead road at 3530 Homestead Road, Santa Clara, CA 95051.



