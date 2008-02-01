BusinessDevelopmentCrossing Membership Is Now Tax Deductible

Pasadena, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2008 -- BusinessDevelopmentCrossing has long assisted job seekers with their career search needs, and now the site can also help its members with their taxes! BusinessDevelopmentCrossing members can now qualify to write off their job-seeking fees.



Looking for a job is hard enough, so why not take advantage of such a positive opportunity? According to the 2006 Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Publication 529 regarding job-search expenses, "You can deduct certain expenses you have in looking for a job in your present occupation, even if you do not get a new job."



As for the deductible expenses, they can vary, but they may include a variety of things such as employment and outplacement agency fees, money spent on putting together and mailing resumes to possible employers, and job-seeking travel and transportation costs.



"This is good information for our loyal members. I want job seekers to be informed of this great opportunity," said CEO A. Harrison Barnes. "It’s always good for job seekers to be aware of such benefits.”



Having a membership in BusinessDevelopmentCrossing allows members access to our vast job board, which is updated daily. The monthly fee for BusinessDevelopmentCrossing is as low as $29.95. This provides access to business development job postings from around the country. In addition to a myriad of job opportunities, BusinessDevelopmentCrossing includes articles that focus specifically on the business development industry, allowing job seekers to keep “in the know” on the latest issues affecting the field.

