Manuka Honey, Nature's Own First Aid

Eastport, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2008 -- For centuries, honey has been used as an effective treatment for wounds, burns and ulcers. In recent years there has been renewed interest in the medicinal properties of honey because of the identification of strong antibacterial properties. There are many features in the composition of honey that create its antibacterial properties. Honey is a saturated solution of sugars that has strong interaction with water molecules. When honey is diluted by wound fluids, hydrogen peroxide is produced in a slow release manner by the enzyme, glucose oxidase. Indigenous to New Zealand, the honey from Manuka trees (also known as Leptospermum scoparium) has been found to have the highest levels of antibacterial phytochemical. This type of honey has become known as Manuka Honey. In addition to its antimicrobial properties, Manuka Honey also appears to stimulate lymphocytic and phagocytic activity. These are key body immune responses in the battle against infection.



In most cases, Manuka Honey is used when conventional antibacterial treatment with antibiotics and antiseptics are ineffective. Such cases include staph infections, MRSA and VRE. Numerous studies have shown that these difficult-to-heal wounds respond well to Manuka Honey dressings. Inflammation, swelling and pain are rapidly reduced, unpleasant odors are eliminated, debridement is enhanced as the honey dressings remove dead tissue painlessly and without causing damage to the re-growing skin cells. Therefore, Manuka Honey promotes rapid healing with minimal scarring. Additionally, Manuka Honey has also be used as a first aid treatment for burns because of its potent anti-inflammatory activity.



"For the treatment of infected wounds, it is important that a sterilized, laboratory-tested honey for medicinal purposes is used, not the regular honey that's used as a food item, says Frank Buonanotte, CEO of Honeymark International which is a manufacturer of health care products containing Active Manuka Honey as a healing agent. "Honey produced from the flowers of Manuka trees is tested for antibacterial activity and given a potency rating called the Unique Manuka Factor or UMF." The higher the UMF rating, the greater the level of antibacterial activity. Honeymark uses Active Manuka Honey with a rating of UMF 10 or higher in their health care products, says Buonanotte. UMF graded honey is also sterilized by gamma irradiation without loss of any antibacterial activity.



