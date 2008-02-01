New Online Retailer OOhStuf.Com Will Offer the New Apple Macbook Air

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2008 -- OOhStuf.Com is pleased to announce that they will be offering the new Apple Macbook Air on it's release date which is still not yet known but should be in a couple of weeks. Also they will be offering it for preorder before it's release date.



OOhStuf.Com is a new online retailer who's slogan is "Stuff that makes you say,ooh !" recently opened it's doors in early December of 2007 . They offer name brand products in over 25 different catagories and has been selling alot of it's electronic and computer goods since it's launch so they are reportedly very excited to have the opportunity to offer what looks to be one of the hottest computer products of the year.



The Apple Macbook Air displayed by Apple's Ceo Steve Jobs earlier this year by pulling it out of a manila envelope is supposed to be the thinnest notebook in the world at 0.16 inch at its thinnest point, just 0.76 inch at its thickest point, and weighing a mere 3.0 pounds.It is also supposed to be very compact and light so that you can take it everywhere. The owner of OOhStuf.Com Andre Braddox feels that this is a great product for them to be able to offer and will help their online sales tremendously. They will be offering it at a price range from :1,794.00-3,093.00 .The lower prices are for the 1.6ghz models and the higher prices will be for the 1.8ghz models with an impressive 2gb of ram/memory installed.They will also be offering these with free shipping.



For those people who would like to order or preorder the Apple Macbook Air from OOhStuf.Com they can go to: http://www.oohstuf.com,type macbook air in their search box,and click the search button.

