How to Use Outsourcing and Virtual Assistants With These 3 Main Areas of Business

Hilliard, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2008 -- The contracting of Virtual Assistants (VA) is the next big step for allowing businesses to cut costs while operating in an efficient manner. And Moving Ahead Communications is bringing affordable outsourcing through their Virtual Assistant Plus program and changing the face of outsourcing as we know it.



A Virtual Assistant provides any combination of tasks including administrative, technical and even creative services to their clients, acting as an independent contractor. They work from their own offices, cutting out the costs of office space, operations costs and employment taxes, all of which usually fall to the responsibility of the employer. However, this type of outsourcing allows businesses to reduce expenses and redirect certain tasks to Virtual Assistant so that key employees can focus of vital responsibilities.



Research

Research is a vital aspect of marketing and valuable time can be wasted within a company by employees who do not have the training and skills to conduct efficient research or who are tasked with multiple duties where research is a fraction of their responsibilities. By outsourcing a Virtual Assistant to utilize research tools such as those offered by eBay, and Best Sellers at Amazon.com, and do nothing but research, a company can maximize its efficiency and stay ahead of the game.



Google Adwords and Adsense tools can be outsourced to a Virtual Assistant which means that there are no distractions stemming from other responsibilities. With this type of focus, a company can get very timely information on their market, what people are searching for and what they want to buy. When the VA delivers the information in real time, companies can get a jump on the competition. In marketing, timing is everything. It is imperative that a company receive up to the minute information on their target market, what is moving and what is losing ground. An employee who is torn between research and a dozen other tasks can not give this vital assignment the time and attention that is needs to keep the company at top notch competitive status.



Product Creation

While research tells a company how to fulfill the 4 P's of marketing, Product, Price, Place (distribution) and Promotion, the product is what generates the profit. Many products can be constructed by Virtual Assistants. Videos and EBooks are two prime examples of products that a business can outsource the majority of the creation process. Virtual assistants can even offer a service or a product on demand where specs are provided. For instance, an eBook company can take requests from clients. The company can then turn around and contract the Virtual Assistant to write the eBook to spec.



Other products may not necessarily be sold for profit, but may be use to attract customers and drive traffic to the company so that they will be exposed to the actual product. Autoresponders and various website visitor freebie give-aways like free eBooks can also fall into the category of products even though they will not directly contribute to the company's profit margin. Ecourses are another popular product that can be a free offering from the company or one of its products used for profit.



Sales & Marketing

A product can be top of the line, something that everyone needs or wants, but it does no good if no one ever sees it - if there is no promotion. A Virtual Assistant can be outsourced to conduct various aspects of the marketing process such as design and create websites, set up and manage affiliate programs, conduct the company's online campaign and do various other sales and marketing tasks. Article marketing and blogging are both very popular and very effective methods of marketing. The Virtual Assistant can focus all energies on the marketing process, attending to details that may normally be ignored or missed by employees who are tasked with a variety of responsibilities.



The Virtual Assistant can focus solely on driving relevant traffic to the company's website and can draw interested eyes to the product. They can help to increase the company's website ranking in the search engines. They can perform many duties including direct sales and sales calls. There are many options for promotion like ezines and newsletters, do social networking and email campaigns. The experts at Moving Ahead Communications can devise a plan for any business and any form of marketing campaign.



By outsourcing vital tasks to Virtual Assistants, businesses can delegate non core operations to experts that exist outside of the business. Moving Ahead Communications is breaking ground in providing businesses of any size a one stop shop for outsourcing through Virtual Assistants. From administrative duties, press releases, copywriting and marketing, to web content, auto responders and other tasks, Moving Ahead Communications meets the needs of businesses where it counts and they allow those businesses to utilize outsourcing and Virtual Assistants through three primary areas of business, research, product creation and sales and marketing, thus cutting costs and increasing efficiency and production.



About the VA + Team Program & (MAC) Moving Ahead Communications



Moving Ahead Communications takes the guesswork out of locating and hiring a Virtual Assistant and outsourcing various aspects of a company's operations. MAC delivers a variety of services, a one stop shop for businesses to get the things that they need. MAC provides the outsourced Virtual Assistants to focus on the minute details and companies can get everything that they need for product, price, placement and promotion all in one convenient place. This is the business support service that is affordable, reliable and convenient, not to mention effective.



From email management to customer maintenance, Moving Ahead Communications has the services that businesses need to maintain operations or seek out new customers. A company that chooses to use MAC will find that they can save money on operations, labor and overhead with availability that extends beyond regular office hours. Management will find that they have more time to focus on their business and take care of the details for which they are suited. A tailored Virtual Assistant outsourcing package from MAC can help a business catch up, keep up and expand.



