IndustrialMRO Launches New Cleaning Equipment Marketplace For Plant Maintenance Professionals

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2008 -- IndustrialMRO.com, a division of Donald LaBelle Associates and subsidiary of Industrial Leaders announced this morning the launch of its new marketplace designed to connect plant maintenance, repair and operations' professionals with suppliers of cleaning equipment and supplies. According to Maria Brown, spokeswoman for the company, the marketplace was developed specifically for facility coordinators, janitorial and maintenance managers as well as other MRO professionals responsible for maintaining a safe and clean manufacturing environment.



The new Cleaning Equipment and Supplies marketplace includes offerings for a wide range of cleaners, cleaning systems and accessories such as solvents, soaps, floor scrubbers, sweepers, buffers, buffer pads and drivers, toilet paper dispensers, burnishes, soap dispensers, carpet and floor cleaning equipment, and chemicals, restroom supplies, air freshener systems, commercial vacuums, pressure washers mops and buckets, window washers, squeegees, disinfectants and other cleaning products.



The marketplace is located at http://www.IndustrialMRO.com/directory.html where users can explore offers on a variety of cleaning equipment and supplies as well as other industrial MRO products from manufacturers and distributors based in or serving primarily North American markets.



"Every plant maintenance manager understands the importance of a clean and safe working facility as it reflects the company's image to its customers, employees and potential investors," says Mike Kennedy, Public Relations Manager of IndustrialMRO. He added, "Whether you need an industrial vacuum system, bathroom supplies, floor buffer or other cleaning equipment, IndustrialMRO.com can connect you with suitable suppliers serving your area."



According to Kennedy, the bulk of IndustrialMRO's product offerings is from its search partner http://www.IndustrialCOOP.com, which is a worldwide B2B co-op search engine focusing on industrial supplies, equipment and machinery. "IndustrialCOOP is designed to save buyers time, money and resources by searching dozens of leading industrial directories, portals and business-to-business marketplaces all at once," says Kennedy.



About IndustrialMRO.com

IndustrialMRO is designed for engineers, plant maintenance and repair technicians as well as facility operations managers. The site connects MRO professionals with manufacturers and distributors of Industrial MRO Supplies, Equipment and Machinery as well as offers ideas, tips and solutions on different products associated with plant maintenance, repair & operations. Suppliers of MRO products are welcome to list their company free-of-charge at http://www.IndustrialMRO.com

