Avangate adds Download Insurance Service to its eCommerce platform

Amstelveen, Netherlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2008 -- Avangate BV, full service provider for electronic software distribution and reseller management for software vendors announces a new end-user oriented service that adds more value to the shopping experience, positively influences the buying decision and increases sales volumes.



The Download Insurance Service available with Avangate lets end-users re-download the software they have purchased for two years, at anytime.



"Whatever you offer end-users besides the actual product or service they have purchased is a competitive advantage and a big plus in the buying decision process. The new service we are introducing today is very important because it gives end-users the peace of mind that for two full years they can always re-download the software and do not have to bother with backups," explains Cristian Dorobantescu, Marketing Manager, Avangate.



The service is optional and software vendors can easily manage it in their Avangate Control Panel, it does not affect the commission schemes and it requires a reasonable charge from the end-user, defined by software vendors themselves on top of Avangate basic fee. The pricing scheme is an original one, depending on the product download file size and gives full pricing liberty to the software vendor.



"The Download Insurance Service is another product purchase related add-value service we launch, after options like Avangate Back-up CD, order as a gift and other marketing tools. We are quite sure it will rapidly translate in higher sales for our software vendors, as we already had the chance to witness sales increase when you offer end customers the comfort of having the purchased product at hand, at anytime, again and again, with the Avangate Back-up CD" says Laurentiu Ghenciu, Sales Manager, Avangate.



The service is available as of today to all software vendors using the Avangate eCommerce platform and in order to activate it they should contact their dedicated account manager. Immediately after activation the Download Insurance Service appears available for purchase, at a value set by the software vendor, on the shopping cart page.



More information on Avangate services is available on the official website http://www.avangate.com.



About Avangate

Avangate is an eCommerce platform for electronic software distribution incorporating an easy to use and secure online payment system plus additional marketing and sales tools, such as an affiliate management system, automated cross-selling options, software promotion management, Internet marketing services as well as consultancy on how to increase online software sales. Avangate is produced and managed by GECAD ePayment, member of GECAD Group - delivering innovative IT solutions Worldwide since 1992. More information can be found on its corporate website, at: http://www.avangate.com



For further information, contact:



Avangate

Tel.: +31 20 890 8080

Email: info@avangate.com

Web: http://www.avangate.com



For Media related enquiries, contact:



Cristian Dorobantescu – Marketing Manager, Avangate

Tel.: +31 20 890 8080

Email: press@avangate.com



Offices:

Headquarters address Avangate B.V.

Van Heuven Goedhartlaan 937

1181 LD Amstelveen

Amsterdam Metropolitan Area

The Netherlands

Phone: +31 20 890 8080

Fax: +31 20 203 1309



Operational & Development Avangate B.V.

10A Dimitrie Pompei Blvd.

Conect Building, 2nd floor

020337, Bucharest

Romania

Phone: +40 21 303 2068

Fax: +40 21 303 2067



US Sales Office Avangate Inc.

Mountain View Center

800 West El Camino Real

Mountain View, CA, 94040 USA

Phone: 650 963 5701

Sales phone: 650 943 2447

