Akken, the All-In-One Staffing and Recruiting Software Provider, Launches New Referral Program

Nashua, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2008 -- Akken (http://www.akken.com), the all-in-one On Demand staffing and recruiting software provider, today announced the launch of the new Akken Referral Program. The program pays out big rewards to companies and individuals for recommending Akken services.



The Akken Referral Program is intended to reward Akken clients, business partners, consultants, and complementary product resellers who are asked to recommend staffing and recruiting software. Beginning immediately, the program will provide rewards for anyone who introduces others to Akken.



“The success of our all-in-one staffing software has been driving our clients and partners to ask how they can get rewarded for referring clients to Akken,” said Tim Quirk, VP Marketing for Akken. “With the new Akken Referral Program, companies and individuals can generate big income and free months of service for sending clients our way.”



The program is simple. Akken Referral Program Members refer staffing or recruiting companies that are in need of a new software solution. Once that referral becomes a new Akken client, the Akken Referral Program Member receives a cash reward or free service.



“It's a win/win for all parties,” said Shirley Jones, VP Sales for Akken. “We’re able to develop new relationships and build trust with clients and partners while they get compensated for what they do best - building relationships.”



To join or learn more about the Akken Referral Program, visit www.akken.com/referral.



About Akken

Akken provides affordable On Demand software solutions for staffing and recruiting companies to run their entire business with one simple, integrated, web-based system. Akken’s flagship offering, Akken Staffing™, combines email, applicant tracking, CRM, job management, accounting, human resource management, and reporting into the industry’s first all-in-one software system. Akken helps its clients automate processes across all business functions, allowing them to generate more revenues and profits faster and easier while providing unparalleled client service. For more information about Akken, please visit: http://www.akken.com

