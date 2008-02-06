Blenz Coffee Finds a New Home in Manila

Manila, Philippines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2008 -- Blenz The Canadian Coffee Company Ltd. has signed a Master Franchise agreement with Alfred Lim of Maple Leaf Coffee Corporation, based in Manila. The first Philippine Blenz Coffee, boasting a modern contemporary design, will open February 2nd, 2008 at Unit E02-E03 Harbor Drive, SM One ECom Centre in Pasay City.



Blenz Coffee served its first guest in 1992 in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Since that time, Blenz has become a global presence with operations in Canada, Japan, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, China and now, the Philippines. Blenz Coffee proudly offers top quality beverages including specialty coffees, high-end teas and innovative specialty drinks (such as Ceremonial Matcha and hot chocolate crafted from real Belgian chocolate), delicious food and a comfortable atmosphere that is perfect for business or pleasure.



Mr. Lim and his Director of Operations, Dale Maktal, completed an intensive 5 week training course at the Blenz Coffee Academy in Vancouver, Canada. Throughout their training, they learned the finer points of creating premium beverages and the high standards of operations that all Blenz Coffee franchises provide. Mr. Maktal achieved the level of Master Barista, the highest level of certification awarded by Blenz Coffee.



“All Blenz Baristas are trained to create coffee and tea based beverages at a world class level,” stated George Moen, President of Blenz Coffee. “They [Baristas] are provided with skills and knowledge on everything from espresso technique to creating latte art that not only contributes to the aesthetic of a drink, but also to the overall taste,” He went on to say. “I am proud to see how much emphasis has been placed on training by Mr. Lim and Mr. Maktal. They understand it’s the people as well as the product that make Blenz Coffee great.”



As part of the opening celebrations, many of Blenz Coffee’s executives including Sarah Moen (Director and Co-Founder), George Moen (President), Tak Aramaki (Vice President), two-time international Millrock Latte Art Champion, Layla Osberg (Director of Training), and Ron Downie (Director of Operations) have made the trip to Manila. Ron and Layla will publicly demonstrate award winning latte art and showcase the skills and techniques that are the foundations to Blenz international success, providing a wonderful learning experience for employees as well as a spectacle for Blenz Coffee’s guests.



“We are very excited to see our organization expanding to the Philippine market,” says Geoffrey Hair, Director and Co-founder of Blenz The Canadian Coffee Company. “We have enjoyed building a solid friendship and business partnership with Maple Leaf Coffee Corporation, and we wish Mr. Lim and Mr. Maktal the best of success with their operations.”



About Blenz The Canadian Coffee Company™

Blenz Coffee is a premium retailer of coffee, tea and other innovative and delicious specialty beverages. All of Blenz' beverages are hand crafted from only the highest quality ingredients available. Their commitment to staff training, providing an excellent customer experience and a great cup of coffee has fueled Blenz' growth from its inception. Blenz operates a network of over 85 franchise locations in British Columbia as well as Japan, China, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and now, the Philippines.



For information about Maple Leaf Coffee Corporation, contact:

Mr Alfred Lim

Telephone: (63) 2-733-8800



For information about Blenz The Canadian Coffee Company, contact:

Mr George Moen

President

Telephone: +(604) 682-2995

