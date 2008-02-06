Introducing the MCTS 70-529 C# .NET Certification Practice Test from uCertify

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2008 -- uCertify has launched its practice test for the C#.NET 2.0 Distributed Application Development (70-529-CSHARP) exam on January 1, 2008. This PrepKit is interactive software to help you pass your exam. It will give you a lot of confidence to prepare for the actual exam of the MCTS .NET certification. The 70-529 C# .NET is a compulsory exam along with 70-536 C# .NET to get certified with the MCTS: .NET 2.0 Distributed Applications credential.



This exam 70-529-CSHARP is designed to measure your skills in developing and implementing distributed applications using the CSHARP language on the Microsoft .NET Framework. There are 307 challenging and realistic questions, including 150 study notes, how to's and articles.



"The uCertify PrepKit seems to be at the top end of the market in terms of features/price," said Mischa Kroon, an IT Consultant based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.



After going through uCertify's 70-529 CSHARP practice test, you can assess your skills in developing and implementing distributed applications by using ASP.NET and the Microsoft .NET Framework with C#. You can go through many questions using two testing modes, i.e. learn and test modes, to meet your specific learning needs.



The 70-529-CSHARP practice test comes with many features such as 'Create a test', which allows you to pull together any number of questions from the entire pool of questions from any topic. You can also create a customized test based only on the areas where you need improvement. This helps you strengthen your concepts. You can download the free version of the practice test at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/Microsoft/70-529-CSHARP.html.



The new interactive Dashboard feature shows everything that the PrepKit has. You can also directly access the contents from the dashboard. There are lots of instructions and tips given in the dashboard. Another feature of the PrepKit is 'Keyboard shortcuts', which allows you to work with the software without having to switch your hands back and forth between the keyboard and mouse.



Praveen V. Nair, Software Engineer, reviewed our PrepKit and said, "uCertify SCWCD PrepKit comes forward as a breath of fresh air to break away the eeriness which comes to people while facing an exam. The look of the PrepKit is unique and new such that it compels us to explore more than the PrepKit itself. The practice exams are of course the major highlights as it should be, but the features complimenting them come with a surprisingly elegant experience."



You can also submit your feedbacks and get regular updates about a particular question or study note, or of the entire PrepKit, because we value your comments and feedbacks, which help in improving the quality of our products.



About uCertify:

uCertify, founded in 1996, is a reputed organization in the IT field. It is now a leading developer of exam preparation solutions for certification exams. The continuously growing range of uCertify products includes exam simulation PrepKits for MCSD.NET, MCTS, MCSA, MCITP and many more. For more details, log on to http://www.ucertify.com

