Vintage Workshop Milano Will Soon Present Two Vintage Fashion Exhibitions Starting from February 12th and March 4th

Vicenza, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2008 -- Vintage Workshop® will duplicate its dates presenting two show sections particularly aimed at fashion operators and Vintage fans. The exhibitions will present a variety of novelty Vintage accessories and clothing offering to designers, cool-hunters, fashion producers, product managers but also to the wide public of Vintage fans and fashion victims the opportunity of joining the moment to visit a great Vintage selection that the exhibitors affiliated to the “Cultural Association of the Vintage researchers” has hunted and studied to help in forecasting and giving creative inputs, inspirations and ideas for the future fashion collections Spring/ Summer 2009.



The two sections of the Workshop will take place with different exhibitors and items making each show section a highly interesting event not to miss.



From Victorian dresses, to the splendour of the Belle Époque of the ‘20’s, from the conceptual sobriety of the ‘30’s and ‘40’s, to more eccentric and futurist proposals of the mythical ‘50’s, from the radical rags of the ‘60s with ethno and tribal Afro and Native-American contaminations, to the creative and functional casual-chic trends of the ‘70’s up to the beginning of the ’80’s and to the minimal mood of the end of that decade. Everything will be exhibited as a preview, above all what can be rarely seen at flea markets or even at Vintage fairs.



On show there will be dresses, suits, sweat-shirts, knitwear, coats, swimwear, under- and sleepwear with precious embroideries. Who dreams one of a kind clothing, refined and rare, will find garments of research suitable to meet the most sophisticated tastes. There will be period high-fashion items, signed pieces but also unbranded anonymous garments with a high stylistic meaning as well as unique pieces.



There will also be a wide assortment of costume Jewelry and accessories as period purses, shoes, belts, buckles, leather travel items, huts, scarves, to please the beauty lovers, to amaze even the most profane of the genre, to give fashion creators and designers a total full immersion in hints, images, ideas aimed at inspire them towards new creative adventures.



According to the philosophy of the Vintage Workshop®, the exhibition location, characterised by a real working show-room far from big crowded fairs and with items proposed for sell and rent, will host for the first time a specialized library and bookshop entirely dedicated to publications on design, fashion, graphics, textiles, clothing, trends, street wear, patterns and scrapbooks. There will be hardly to find books, magazines, and other collectable paperbacks on fashion, history of costume, Vintage and modern design furniture.



At the book store inside the Vintage Workshop it will be possible to request and instantly obtain books on specific subjects and titles in every language, thanks to the experience of Happy Books of Modena, which has been chosen by the organizers as “special guest” of the event.



With this new entry, the cultural Association of the Fashion Vintage Researchers (Associazione Culturale Ricercatori Moda d’Epoca) wants to complete its package of initiatives by adding the help of the book as further educational element besides the Vintage garments and the accessories of research aimed at giving ideas and inspirations for the research and development of future fashion collections.



A curiosity: for this Spring/Summer edition Angela Eupani, exhibition inventor, curator and talent scout of the show, has proposed a bizarre but very incisive concept: the invitation card will look like a real refrigerator, of course a vintage one, which will contain garments and accessories, meaning the Vintage Workshop will be a sort of container of fresh ideas that were once hibernated and now brought up to the ancient splendour in present days by a team of expert and enthusiastic Vintage hunters.



The trendy mood of the colours proposed for the Spring-Summer 2009 will be neon flashy green and turquoise, sometimes combined with pink in all its shades form pastel to fuchsia.



Entrance for visitors will be free. The invitation and the pre-registration can be requested via e-mail to the organizer at: info @ vintageworkshop. it or directly at the hospitality desk of the event ad the Admiral Hotel during the exhibition days.



DATES AND OPENING TIMES:

VINTAGE WORKSHOP® 12th edition,

FIRST SECTION:

On February 12th 2008: from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

From February 13th through to 15th: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. non-stop



VINTAGE WORKSHOP® 13th edition,

SECOND SECTION:

From March 4th through to 6th: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. non-stop



REFERENCE:

VINTAGE WORKSHOP® ”I ricercatori della moda d’epoca”…

“Only for Vintage fashion addicts”



EXHIBITION LOCATION:



Admiral Hotel, Via Domodossola 16, Milano, Italy

(front Gate Domodossola of Fieramilanocity)

Infoline via sms: +39-339-6729704



For any other information it is possible to visit the official Web site of the Cultural Association of the Fashion Vintage Researches at: http://www.vintageworkshop.it and the following blogs on vintage events: http://www.vintagevents.blogspot.com http://www.blogdrops.com/StefanoWolf

