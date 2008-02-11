Does Six Sigma Apply to All Industries?

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2008 -- Today, one cannot name any sector which would say “no” to Six Sigma because the sole aim of all businesses today is to increase profitability in such a way so that they do not compromise on their quality and value. Six Sigma is basically meant for error free business performances and this data driven tool is required in all sectors in today’s world.



The beauty of Six Sigma implementation lies in the fact that it can be integrated well with accepted management approaches in all industries, be it ISO 9001, ISO 14001, TS 16949, HACCP, OHSAS, SEI – CMM level 5, TL 9000, AS 9000, or any other standard. Six Sigma is about helping the organization in making more money. It focuses on creating better, faster and cheaper products and services.



Practically all sectors are benefiting by Six Sigma implementation.



Manufacturing - All type of manufacturing companies have benefited be it process manufacturing or discrete manufacturing. Examples include TISCO, Samsung, LG, Motorola, GE Plastics.



Banking - All leading banks including BoA, American Express, , HDFC, HSBC are utilizing Six Sigma.



Financial Services - Insurance, Stock Broking, transaction processing of various kinds.



Call Centers, BPO - Voice (In-bound as well as out bound) and Non Voice outsourced processing industry has benefited immensely. ICICI OneSource, Accenture, Satyam BPO, IBM Daksh, HSBC BPO are Six Sigma implementers.



KPO - Knowledge Process outsourcing industry is using Six Sigma tools to design and improve processes regularly.



Hospitality sector - Hotels along with Airlines and Hospitals are implementing Six Sigma. ITC Hotel, GRT Hotels, Apollo Hospitals have generated benefits.



Retail Sector - Retail has huge opportunity of benefiting from Six Sigma. The Shoppers Stop group has taken an initiative towards implementation. We have had participants from Reliance Retail.



Telecom - Bharti Cellular, France Telecom, Vodafone, Siemens have been doing wonderful Six Sigma projects.



EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) and Logistics - Global leaders like Bechtel have benefited a lot by Six Sigma implementation.



Software Development - IT Industry leaders like Wipro, Satyam and Accenture and Infosys have been implementing Six Sigma.



Six Sigma also applies to all the functional Areas such as –



• Research & Development

• Finance

• Marketing and Sales

• HRD

• Operations



