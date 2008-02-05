Nets to Ladders Selects OpSource On-Demand to Deliver Groundbreaking Benefits Enrollment Network

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2008 -- OpSource™, the SaaS delivery experts, today announced that Nets to Ladders (N2L), a company whose mission is to help strengthen today's human service safety nets so public and private organizations can lift more low-wage citizens above their social and financial challenges, has selected OpSource On-Demand™ to deliver its groundbreaking Benefits Enrollment Network (BENtm). By delivering this innovative Web application with OpSource, N2L has gained the critical reliability and security it needs to help social services organizations transform the lives of America’s working poor through easily accessible and cost-effective benefits enrollment and savings-assistance processes.



OpSource provides N2L with a complete Web application delivery solution, including infrastructure monitoring and management, as well as management of N2L’s database software, all at a predictable, affordable monthly subscription rate. As a small, growing company, N2L is not burdened with large up-front infrastructure investments and can concentrate its resources on application optimization and business development.



John Krauskopf, N2L’s Vice President of Development, said, “We recognized OpSource as a financially solid company with the proven Web delivery expertise and commitment to service that we needed to assure our clients of secure, reliable benefits services. And with their flexible, success-based approach to everything, we will be able to grow our business with confidence that the OpSource Web delivery platform will scale accordingly without putting undue strain on our budget. What especially stood out about OpSource was the high level of services they provide for the money — it’s really hard to beat. It allows us to just focus on our business knowing that the infrastructure is being properly monitored and managed for us.”



Treb Ryan, CEO, OpSource, said, “We are delighted that N2L has selected OpSource for its BENtm solution, demonstrating the value that companies serving the public and not-for-profit sectors can achieve with a comprehensive Web 2.0 delivery platform, priced on demand, like OpSource On-Demand. Handling the public’s private information requires top levels of security and protection — an integral part of the OpSource On-Demand platform that assures N2L’s clients that their cases are kept confidential, building trust and strengthening N2L’s position in the industry. And with guaranteed uptime and round-the-clock system monitoring, N2L has the capabilities needed to accelerate benefits enrollment and processing to speed help to those most in need of assistance.”



About OpSource On-Demand

A comprehensive, award-winning Web application delivery platform, OpSource On-Demand enables companies to quickly and securely offer applications on demand. OpSource On-Demand is the only complete platform for Web application delivery. Going beyond managed hosting, the OpSource On-Demand platform includes:



• Best-in-class scalable software, hardware and network infrastructure

• Application management and tuning

• 24x7 customer-branded end-user support

• 100 percent uptime guarantee for infrastructure and application

• Best practices: SAS 70 Type II audited, PCI DSS compliant and salesforce.com AppExchange and WebEx certifications

• Services bus allowing easy integration of customer or third-party Web services that accelerate revenue generation

• Fully integrated PCI DSS compliant billing solution including customer on-boarding, pricing, payment and collections

• Application analytics that offer insight into the performance and usage of the on-demand application

• The industry’s only Success-Based PricingSM, a unit-based pricing model that allows businesses to begin with a modest minimum commitment and scale expenses as revenues increase



About Nets to Ladders

Nets to Ladders (N2L) is the exclusive provider of the Benefits Enrollment Network (BENtm), a Web application designed to accelerate and improve benefits enrollment and asset building among low- and moderate-income citizens. Using BEN's automated benefits enrollment and savings tools, organizations, agencies, and companies gain the ability to easily and quickly screen clients for eligibility, conduct case management, open bank accounts, and much more. In addition, N2L supplies a comprehensive range of support services, including distribution to member organizations, consulting, training, field support, technical user support, and administration. N2L's business process experts ensure that organizations gain easy and fast connections to the application, and rapid adoption of its labor- and cost-saving functionality. For more information about N2L, visit http://www.netstoladders.com.



About OpSource

OpSource™ delivers Web applications and software-as-a-service for on-demand companies, with hundreds of applications, millions of users and billions of transactions supported daily. OpSource On-Demand, the leading platform for Web application delivery, is defining how Web-based software is delivered. By choosing OpSource as their Web application delivery partner, companies are freed from investing in and managing the complex and costly infrastructure and services necessary to deliver applications over the Web. They can instead focus their resources on developing, marketing and selling their applications and services. OpSource On-Demand is suitable for companies at any stage of growth, with any type of on-demand application. OpSource is the only company to offer Success-Based Pricing℠, a unit-based pricing model that allows businesses to begin with a modest minimum commitment and scale expenses as revenues increase.



Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, OpSource has Web application delivery centers in Virginia, London and Bangalore. For more information about OpSource, visit http://www.opsource.net.



OpSource, OpSource On-Demand and the OpSource logo are trademarks of OpSource, Inc. Success-Based Pricing is a service mark of OpSource, Inc. All other trademarks and company names mentioned are protected by their respective owners.



