iLink Opens New Office in Austin, Texas

iLink Systems, Inc., leading end to end software solutions company, Microsoft Gold certified partner and preferred vendor, today announced the opening of their new office in Austin, Texas. With broad spectrum of services iLink Systems is well poised to serve the local ISV's and ASP's market to build software and product using Microsoft technologies.



iLink currently operates out of its offices in Bellevue WA, Fairfax VA, Atlanta, GA and Chennai, India. The addition of Austin office will provide geographic diversity and will help iLink provide better customer service to the growing number of iLink’s Austin area clientele.



According to Vishwenath Kizhapandal, COO of iLink “Clearly this is an excellent market to serve and we saw a need to establish a local presence to be closer with clients and serve the businesses better. We are excited and thrilled by this expansion and will continue to support the customers and businesses through our solution portfolio.”



“We have seen significant growth in our customer base and we are already working with Fortune 500 clients from the Austin area. We are hoping for an upward trend in the number of projects and see new opportunities that we would like to take advantage of through our local presence” said Mahadevan Seetharaman, Marketing Director at iLink Systems, Inc.



The new Austin office is located at:



iLink Systems,

7000 Bee Caves Road,

Suite 325,

Austin , TX - 78746



About iLink Systems

iLink Systems is high quality software solution provider with core competencies in definition and development of software products which includes requirements analysis, user experience and technology architecture, solution development and eMarketing enablement. iLink offers product development services to ISVs and ASPs, horizontal solutions around User Experience, Information worker, Business Intelligence, Business process and integration, and Mobility solutions and select vertical solutions to enterprise and medium sized businesses in Telecom, Insurance, Healthcare, Government, Non-profit, and Online Retail verticals.



iLink’s clients include GE Healthcare, Genesys, Talisma, Bentley in the ISV space and companies like Cingular Wireless, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft in the enterprise space. As a Microsoft Gold Partner and Vendor, iLink is- positioned among the top Microsoft based solution providers. iLink operates from its offices in Seattle WA, Fairfax VA, Atlanta, GA and Chennai, India. More information can be found at http://www.ilink-systems.com or please contact:

Pratheeba

PR Contact, iLink Systems

Ph: 425-688-0669

E-mail: PR@ilink-systems.com

