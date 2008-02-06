Credit Challenged Borrowers Face New Refinance Opportunity

Leominster, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2008 -- Throughout the United States, credit challenged homeowners eagerly await final approval of the bill that would drastically reduce the mortgage interest rates currently being paid to their subprime lenders. Many unfortunate homeowners are being forced into foreclosure because the interest payments far exceed their ability to repay the mortgage.



Under this new program, homeowners with good verifiable incomes would be eligible to refinance their existing subprime mortgage into a much more stable government insured 30 fixed mortgage at a substantially lower fixed interest rate. This change will not only allow homeowners to keep their mortgage payments on time, but will afford these qualified homeowners the necessary cash flow to pay off other debts such as credit cards and personal loans.



“This program is long overdue” says Nationally Recognized Mortgage Expert Peter DiPaoli of Right Trac Financial Group, Inc. in Leominster, Massachusetts. “Hard working families have needed this break for years, finally they have a chance to live like they should instead of having to work twice as hard as everyone else just to pay their outrageous mortgage payment”.



Peter DiPaoli is a Nationally Recognized Mortgage Expert and Vice President of Right Trac Financial Group, Inc.


