Theme Song for Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes Hits Airwaves to Raise Funds

Ossining, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2008 -- The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes (CSAH), the leading nongovernmental provider of emergency financial aid for severely wounded veterans from the War on Terror, now have an official theme song, “That’s All I’m Asking For,” by top country music artists , 42nd and Nelson. The song has just hit the airwaves of country and adult contemporary stations and is quickly climbing the charts in many major markets.



The band has generously crafted this lyrical message of unity especially for CSAH, and is donating 50% of the proceeds raised from downloads of the song, directly to CSAH.



“We wrote this song as a way to bring Americans together, and in turn convey our thanks to our brave servicemen and women who don’t always get the thanks that they deserve for the courageous job that they do every day,” said Pete Colombo of 42nd and Nelson. “We decided to partner up with the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes because they are the leading non-profit, non-partisan organization that steps up to help severely wounded troops when they need it most.”



Long Island songwriters/musicians Steve Farella and Pete Colombo, performing as 42nd & Nelson, officially launched “That’s All I’m Asking For” as the Coalition's theme song on December 4, 2007 in Orlando, FL at the 2007 Road to Recovery Conference and Tribute put on by CSAH. The event was the nation’s largest gathering of severely wounded troops from the War on Terror. The guys were backed up by LeAnn Rimes' tour band led by Tim Akers.



“We are so excited to say that our official theme song is, ‘That’s All I’m Asking For’;” said Dan Vargas, Director of the Family Support Network for CSAH. “The song represents everything that the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes hopes to convey—unity, strength, and faith in our country and military. We hope that the American public accepts the song with such outstretched arms as we have to help our returning injured troops.”



“That’s All I’m Asking For” is available for download at http://cdbaby.com/cd/42ndnelson.



For more information about the CSAH, please visit http://www.SaluteHeroes.org.



About the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes:

The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes is a 501 (c)(3), non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to helping the severely wounded veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan and their families rebuild their lives. The organization is the top nongovernmental association helping wounded troops from Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom and since its 2004 inception, has assisted over 6,000 troops.



Over $11 million dollars has been distributed to date to prevent car repossessions and utility shut-offs while trips to sporting events, entertainment parks, and shows help service members boost morale, break the boredom of the routine of recuperation and help reintegrate wounded troops into civilian life. The annual all expense paid Road to Recovery Conference provides seminars, career counseling, job fairs, evaluations, and inspirational success stories.



CSAH has partnered with numerous celebrities including LeAnn Rimes, Dave Matthews Band, Gary Sinise, Toby Keith, Charlie Daniels, Regis Philbin and Big & Rich and Fortune 500 corporations like Kellogg’s, GNC and GM, to help further our cause.



For more information or to learn how you can help, please visit the website at http://www.saluteheroes.org.

