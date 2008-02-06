Creative Edge Marketing Company Wins 2007 International Davey Award in Silver Category for Tucson Home and Garden

Tucson, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2008 -- Creative Edge Marketing Company announces that the company was awarded the 2007 Silver International Davey Award in the Community Category in conjunction with its strategic partner, AIS Media, Inc. (http://www.aismedia.com), for its work on the Tucson Home and Garden web site. The International Davey Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the field of visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. The winning design was selected out of over 4,000 entries.



“We're thrilled here at Creative Edge Marketing Company that http://www.TucsonHomeandGarden.com won a 2007 Silver Davey Award for Web Design in the Community Category,” said Debra Howard, President of Creative Edge Marketing Company. “Countless hours and much collaboration went into addressing the needs of local small home and garden related businesses as well as the community as a whole. It's great to be recognized for all our hard work!”



The Tucson Home and Garden web site was judged by International Academy of the Visual Arts (IAVA). The web site was judged on a ten point scale and only those with a score between 7 and 8.9 are considered for the Silver category. It was judged as one of the best developed in the Community Category by the judges. The Tucson Home and Garden is visibly appealing and easily navigable for users of the web site.



Creative Edge Marketing Company provides a comprehensive, one-stop solution for businesses seeking to establish a professional Internet presence and an online marketing strategy that delivers tangible and measurable results.



Creative Edge Marketing Company’s core services include Internet consulting, professional web site development, email marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), and hosting. Outsourcing web site development and management to Creative Edge Marketing Company allows clients to concentrate on their core business functions without the added expense of in-house internet staff members.



The Davey Awards are judged and overseen by the International Academy of the Visual Arts (IAVA), an organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Consideration for the award is by invitation only and attracts over 4000 entries per year.



Based in Tucson, Arizona, Creative Edge Marketing Company is a strategic business partner and licensed eBSP® (eBusiness Solutions Provider) with AIS Media, Inc. (www.aismedia.com). This strategic business relationship provides clients with Creative Edge Marketing Company’s personal one-on-one support with AIS Media’s extended industry expertise and technical capabilities from its proprietary products such as Excerpo® Mail (www.ExcerpoMail.com) and Excerpo® Storefront (www.ExcerpoStorefront.com). Additional information on Creative Edge Marketing Company may be obtained at http://www.creativeedgemarketingco.com.

