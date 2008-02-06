Wolters Kluwer Health Acquires Ownership Interest in Logical Images

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2008 -- Wolters Kluwer Health, a division of Wolters Kluwer, a leading provider of information for professionals and students in medicine, nursing, allied health, pharmacy and the pharmaceutical industry, announced today that it has acquired a minority interest in Logical Images. Terms of the acquisition are not disclosed.



The two companies plan to integrate Logical Images’ VisualDx system with Wolters Kluwer Health’s Clin-eguide™ clinical decision support tool to deliver clinicians visual differential diagnosis within an easy online clinical decision support system.



Clin-eguide helps physicians and other health care providers make diagnosis and treatment decisions through online access to the accurate evidence-based medical information. It integrates trusted content from Ovid, Facts & Comparisons™ and Lippincott Williams & Wilkins, as well as other premier publishers.



Designed for clinicians and health care providers within hospitals, clinics and public health, VisualDx visual clinical decision support software merges medical images with clinical information to guide diagnosis, treatment, and management of visually identifiable diseases.



“Wolters Kluwer Health is a leader in clinical decision support, and our mission is to improve patient outcomes by providing the most accurate and up-to-date medical evidence at the point of care,” said Jeff McCaulley, President & CEO, Wolters Kluwer Health.



“Together, Clin-eguide and VisualDx provide an unmatched clinical decision solution. We combine the medical content and publishing experience of trusted Wolters Kluwer Health sources, like Ovid and Lippincott Williams & Wilkins, with customized, visual differential diagnosis that can lead to faster, more accurate diagnosis and treatment,” said Arvind Subramanian, President & CEO, Wolters Kluwer Health Clinical Solutions and ProVation Medical.



“Aligning the strengths of VisualDx to aid visual diagnosis and recognition to the trusted content and solid platform delivered in Clin-eguide gives clinicians a single powerful resource to get the answers they need – anytime, anywhere. Combined, these tools are key to improving diagnostic accuracy and essential to helping doctors and clinicians deliver higher quality care to their patients,” said Richard Cohan, CEO, Logical Images, Inc. “We are extremely pleased to have Wolters Kluwer Health as a long-term strategic investor and partner as we continue to expand the reach of VisualDx.”



About Wolters Kluwer Health

Wolters Kluwer Health (Conshohocken, PA), a division of Wolters Kluwer, is a leading provider of information and business intelligence for students, professionals and institutions in medicine, nursing, allied health, pharmacy and the pharmaceutical industry. Major brands include traditional publishers of medical and drug reference tools and textbooks, such as Lippincott Williams & Wilkins and Facts & Comparisons; electronic information providers, such as Ovid, Medi-Span and ProVation Medical; and pharmaceutical information providers such as Adis International and Source®. For more information, visit http://www.wkhealth.com.



Wolters Kluwer is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer has 2006 annual revenues of €3.4 billion (US$4.3 billion), employs approximately 18,450 people worldwide and maintains operations across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. For more information, visit http://www.wolterskluwer.com.



About Logical Images

Based in Rochester, NY, Logical Images develops visual health care tools to elevate diagnostic accuracy, enhance medical education, and heighten patient knowledge. Logical Images is a company of digital imaging experts, leaders in computer-based design and knowledge management, skilled image archivists, and practicing physicians. The company’s products include VisualDx, visual clinical decision support software, and VisualDxHealth, online consumer wellness and health care resources located at http://www.visualdxhealth.com.



Logical Images has developed the most comprehensive digital medical image library with over 50,000 images including all age ranges and skin types. This extensive collection is the foundation for both the VisualDx professional tool and the VisualDxHealth consumer tool – designed to speed disease recognition for faster, more accurate decision making and patient understanding. http://www.logicalimages.com

