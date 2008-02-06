ControlScan Certifies www.sequinappliques.com As Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Kentfield, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2008 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, Rosenmayr Studio (http://www.sequinappliques.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates Rosenmayr Studio’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with Rosenmayr Studio to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist Rosenmayr Studio with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Sequinappliques.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Sequinappliques.com’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About Rosenmayr Studio (http://www.sequinappliques.com)

36,000 sequin appliques for sale in 99 different categories. Catalogs Available. We also sell wholesale and custom designed sequins. Turn around time is three weeks. Samples available.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

