Valentine’s Day Spa Special at Raleigh Day Spa Blue Water Spa

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2008 -- Raleigh Spa, Blue Water Spa announces a Valentine’s Day gift package guaranteed to warm her heart as it pampers her body. Blue Water Spa has been voted best spa in America 2007 and 2006 by American Spa Magazine. Treat your loved one to our Blue Water Bliss and receive a complimentary luxury spa robe embroidered with the Blue Water Spa logo to comfort her in style.



One of our most popular packages, Blue Water Bliss consists of a one hour Signature Facial followed by a fifty minute massage. Our aesthetician and massage therapist will customize each treatment to your loved one’s specific needs, resulting in two hours of health, beauty and relaxation. Our exclusive Blue Water Spa robe is made of luxurious light blue terrycloth, and comes in three sizes.



This special Valentine’s Day gift package, a $260 value for $185, is available only from February 01st through February 14th. Located in North Raleigh, Blue Water Spa is easy to reach from anywhere in the greater Triangle area.



(Gift card must be purchased between February 01st and February 14th; treatments may be scheduled during or after that time period. Blue Water Bliss is our suggested use for a $185 gift card; gift cards may be applied to any spa service or product.) For more information or to purchase a gift card instantly online go to http://www.bluewaterspa.com or call (919) 870-6066

