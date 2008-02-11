Luxurious Stays with Apartotels

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2008 -- Apartotels has added 1 more new luxury serviced apartment to the existing list of Glasgow Apartments viz. City Apartments, Glasgow, UK. City Apartments is located on the Bath Street and is a perfect temporary residence for your next family vacations or business trip. With the addition of this new apartment in the list, Apartotels takes the challenge of offering comfortable stay to all the discerning travelers. Online users can be enormously benefited with the detailed information of this serviced apartment in Apartotels and can make the reservations for their short or long term stay. Apartotels regularly keeps on updating its inventory with new serviced apartments for the convenience of the on-line users.



City Apartments, Glasgow, UK offers 4-star luxury accommodation to the business as well as leisure travelers. The self-catering serviced apartment offers 27 one, two and three bedroom apartments in the heart of Glasgow city. Each non-smoking apartments of City Apartments in Glasgow has a comfortable lounge with Plasma Screen TV, Play station 2 Console, Hi-fi system, comfortable bedroom and fully-servicing kitchen.



On this achievement Mr. Mohsen Mdaoukhi (CEO) said, “We are proud to extend our services to the online-users by offering them with more options to stay in Glasgow with the inclusion of City Apartments. Apartotels aspires to rise to new heights in online travel industry through this new participation.”



About Apartotels

Apartotels was established in 2004 and since then is operating over more than 600 serviced apartments which are situated in all the important locations of London, Paris and Europe. Apartotels offers business as well as leisure travelers the feeling of home away from home with space and flexibility. The London apartments and Paris apartments are suitable for a single person to a large family and for all type of businesses for short as well as long term stay. Most of the hotels and apartments in London and Paris are centrally situated and have tube stations near them, thus making traveling to and from hotels & apartments easier for the travelers.



About Discount City Hotels

Discount City Hotels Ltd. has been in a strong presence in the London, Paris and Europe since it was established in 2000 and provides services to travel industry through its online hotel reservation system for London Hotels, Paris Hotels and Hotels within Europe. Discount City Hotels Ltd. has a team of professional people with a broad and extensive knowledge of the hotels and travel industry, thus benefiting the families as well as the companies by providing prompt services to them.



For additional information, please visit http://www.Apartotels.com

