AppLabs Ranks in the Top Global Services 100 List

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2008 -- AppLabs, the world’s largest independent testing, quality management and certification solutions company, today announced that AppLabs has made it to the Global Services 100-2008 list. The list brought out by Global Services and neoIT, recognizes Top 100 companies from around the world in 10 categories including service-delivery areas such as IT Services, Customer Care and Business Process Outsourcing. The list represents companies who have the maturity and capability to lead the next wave of services globalization. This recognition places AppLabs amongst leading providers of IT outsourcing and BPO services worldwide.



“AppLabs end to end services portfolio in testing, quality management and certification and leadership position in testing services has helped being part of Global Services 100. This is a great achievement for over 2000 AppLabsees globally.” said Makarand Teje, COO & President, AppLabs.



“The Global Services 100 list, brought out by Global Services and neoIT, has grown to be a highly credible listing of global IT services and BPO companies. The list helps service buyers’ leapfrog the request-for-information stage and the category winners almost always make it to the RFP stage in a service deal. That’s the unique advantage a Global Services 100 company enjoys,” said Ed Nair, Editor, Global Services.



A team of senior editors at Global Services along with outsourcing experts at neoIT, a consulting firm focusing on services globalization, evaluated the online entries to identify the leading service providers located in four continents. The evaluation was based upon the data provided by the service providers and third parties with reference to effective operations, service offerings, client relationships and human capital. Winners were selected in each of 10 categories in service-delivery areas from Eastern Europe, Asia and Latin America.



About AppLabs:

AppLabs is the world’s largest independent testing, quality management and certification solutions company. With over a decade of experience, AppLabs has become a trusted partner to more than 600 companies, providing both quality assurance and third-party validation. Customers include Royal Bank of Scotland, VISA, Zurich, Experian and GE Money. AppLabs goes beyond technical expertise when it comes to IT services and offers customers rigorous risk mitigation processes, a singular focus on quality, expert project management, communication and global delivery capabilities. It is the first software testing company to get appraised at SEI CMMI Level 5, the highest quality standard attainable in software engineering. Headquartered in Philadelphia, the company maintains advanced testing facilities in the US, India and Europe. For more information, visit http://www.applabs.com.



About Global Services:

Global Services is a media platform with a portfolio that includes a magazine, website, events, newsletter and customized solutions. Our audience consists of corporate professionals engaged in the sourcing and management of business and technology services. Global Services is owned by CyberMedia (India) Limited. http://www.globalservicesmedia.com

