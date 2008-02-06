Bed Donation Helps Injured Palm Bay Soldier Sleep Soundly

Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2008 -- Local Palm Bay veteran, Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Reid, U.S. Navy (Ret.), will be able to sleep easier on Thursday when he and wife Michele receive their new Craftmatic® Adjustable Bed, free-of-charge. Craftmatic and the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes (CSAH), the leading nongovernmental provider of emergency financial aid to severely wounded veterans from the War on Terror, have teamed up to give away one bed a week in 2008 to severely wounded veterans through the Craftmatic Cares program.



A recent survey found that 82% of severely wounded troops from the War on Terror have reported to have trouble getting to sleep once they return home from overseas. CSAH and Craftmatic are hoping to combat this problem with their new partnership.



“Pete and I are so excited to receive this new Craftmatic bed,” said Michele Reid. “With Pete’s injuries, I know that once we get the new bed he will be able to get to sleep faster, and sleep more soundly. We really want to thank the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes and Craftmatic for their gracious donation.”



Peter was severely injured in Iraq in 2004 when a mortar bounced off of his leg in an ambush. He also lost an eye, sustained severe brain injury, was paralyzed to the left side of his body and a mass of shrapnel wedged into his brain that caused severe blood clots. He was given a one per cent chance of survival from his doctors.



Today, Pete has undergone many surgeries, including bone and muscle transplants to save his right leg from amputation, the removal of his left eye, and major brain operations. He also continues to suffer with severe pain, seizures, PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) and TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury). Because of these injuries, Reid still suffers from short-term memory loss, impaired reasoning skills and loss of impulse control. He has a disability rating of 100%.



“Our company is pleased to be able to present Peter Reid with a new Craftmatic bed,” said Eric Kraftsow, Elevation Bed, LLC, the owners of the Craftmatic trademark. “We are proud to be able to honor the brave sacrifices that Peter, and others like him, have made for our country.”



CSAH identifies deserving troops and Craftmatic sends them a bed – no strings attached – as a way of showing appreciation for their sacrifice through the Craftmatic Cares program.



About Craftmatic® Adjustable Beds:

Craftmatic® Adjustable Beds first began marketing electrically adjustable beds specifically designed for use in the world's bedrooms over 30 years ago. Today, Craftmatic is one of the world’s best known and respected trademarks for quality products. Craftmatic Adjustable beds are available in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.



Over 1,000,000 Craftmatic Adjustable Beds are now in use in customer bedrooms around the world and attest to the fact that our unique beds are as durable as they are attractive and comfortable.



For more information, please visit http://www.CraftmaticCares.com.



About the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes:

The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes is a 501 (c)(3), non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to helping the severely wounded veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan and their families rebuild their lives. The organization is the top nongovernmental association helping wounded troops from Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom and since its 2004 inception, has assisted over 6,000 troops.



Over $11 million dollars has been distributed to date to prevent car repossessions and utility shut-offs while trips to sporting events, entertainment parks, and shows help service members boost morale, break the boredom of the routine of recuperation and help reintegrate wounded troops into civilian life. The annual all-expense-paid Road to Recovery Conference and Tribute provides seminars, career counseling, job fairs, evaluations, and inspirational success stories.



CSAH has partnered with numerous celebrities including LeAnn Rimes, Dave Matthews Band, Gary Sinise, Toby Keith, Charlie Daniels, Regis Philbin and Big & Rich and Fortune 500 corporations like Kellogg’s, GNC and GM, to help further our cause.



For more information or to learn how you can help, please visit the website at http://www.saluteheroes.org.

