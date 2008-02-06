BMC Capital Provides $1.3 Loan for the Acquisition of Advance Auto Inc. in Austin, TX

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2008 -- BMC Capital announced on January 31, 2008, that it originated a $1,370,000 loan for the acquisition of Advance Auto, a single-tenant retail building located on Brodie Lane in Austin, TX.



“To maximize the property’s cash flow, we arranged a very competitive 5-year fixed rate on a 30-year amortization schedule,” says Colin Paterson, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Sacramento office.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance retail loans nationwide and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2008.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

