BMC Capital Provides $455,000 Loan for the Acquisition of Madison Park Apartments in Oklahoma City, OK

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2008 -- BMC Capital announced on February 1, 2008, that it originated a $455,000 loan for the acquisition of Madison Park Apartments, an 18-unit multifamily apartment complex located at 2908 Northwest 28th Street in Oklahoma City, OK.



“We were able to arrange a 5-year fixed rate on a 75% loan-to-value and amortized over 30 years,” says Max Jodry, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Southwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

