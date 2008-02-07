Rack-Soft Implemented an ISO 9001 Quality Management System Certified by TUV CERT

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2008 -- Rack-Soft, an established software developer and integrator of server level applications is pleased to announce the successful ISO 9001:2000 certification by TUV CERT. The ISO 9001 quality management system standards were developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) to cover a wide range of business processes. The ISO 9001:2000 certification is yet another proof of Rack-Soft’s constant and active pursuit to improve process quality based on established procedures.



"Rack-Soft has been present for quite a while on a highly competitive market where quality and performance are strong differentiators. Improving the quality of our internal procedures, software services, and customer relationships can be described as daily activities, even before the ISO 9001 adoption. The most important benefit of the ISO 9001:2000 standard implementation is that it greatly helped us review and further improve our internal processes according to industry’s best practices.“, said Bogdan Carstoiu, Rack-Soft’s General Manager.



Rack-Soft offers a wide range of software for servers and Data Centers, like 4PSA VoipNow, 4PSA DNS Manager, 4PSA Server Controller, and 4PSA applications for Parallels Plesk.



“Rack-Soft’s management quality commitment has always been strong and the ISO 9001 certification proves the company’s investment in continuous improvement and customer satisfaction.”, said Cornel Nita, Rack-Soft’s Marketing Manager. “The ISO 9001:2000 certification is part of our strategy to improve the company’s efficiency, competitiveness, and brand value.”



Rack-Soft’s ISO 9001:2000 certification is valid starting with January 2008 and has been accredited by TGA (German Association for Accreditation) as a result of the audit performed by TUV Rheinland.



About Rack-Soft

Rack-Soft is a specialized developer and integrator of server and Data Center software that supports major operating systems and platforms. The company delivers solutions that help service providers and enterprises control their infrastructure, automate processes, and improve communications.



The company’s explosive success is based on excellence, innovation, and customer oriented processes. The core of Rack-Soft's business philosophy is based on an ISO 9001 certified quality management system certified by TUV CERT.



If you have comments, suggestions or questions, please send an email to press@4psa.com.



All products and company names herein are trademarks of their respective owners.

