Michael Howell Discusses 2008 M&A Activity in the Materials Handling Industry

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2008 -- Michael Howell, Managing Director and head of Downer & Company's Materials Handling Practice Team, explores M&A activity during the recent Industry Outlook 2008 webinar, presented by Modern Materials Handling magazine. The webinar was moderated by Tom Andel, Editor-in-Chief of Modern Materials Handling.



You can view and listen to the presentation by visiting the following URL: http://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=lobby.jsp&eventid=100018&sessionid=1&key=5347267F12FCA4692D1B67A2C213A8CF&eventuserid=14415072



Michael Howell is responsible for leading Downer & Company's Materials Handling & Logistics practice group and has completed twelve Materials Handling transactions in the past five years, the most recent of which was the acquisition of Constructor Finland by Altor Equity Partners. He also has extensive experience in the areas of manufacturing, B2B services, consumer products, and defense related services.



About Downer & Company

Downer & Co. is an independent, global investment bank offering its clients a high level of personal attention coupled with more than 30 years of international execution experience. With offices in five (5) countries and on three (3) continents, we have the unique ability to consistently identify the most appropriate buyers worldwide and to uncover "hidden" acquisition targets. Downer & Co. combines the global reach of a bulge-bracket investment bank with the personal touch of a boutique. For further information, visit http://www.downer.com.

