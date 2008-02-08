Candor Management Announces 208th Langley B.C. Development Project Is Nearly Sold Out

Langley, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2008 -- Candor Management’s 208th Street Condominium Project in Langley, B.C. in conjunction with the Redekop Group is nearly sold out (see candormanagement.ca). The 208th Street Condominium Project will have it all; mountain views, parks, schools, recreation and convenient shopping near by. As an investment the benefits include; stress free real estate investment, the risk of the investor is restricted to the amount of capital invested, there will be no requirement for personal or corporate guarantees by the investor and you will enjoy a potential 25% return per year (5 year term – 5 phases). Investors will also be offered priority opportunities to purchase units.



The 208th Street Condominium Project backs on to a fabulous 50 acre area that will include green space, playing fields, schools, parks, and walking trails. A new recreation center is only minutes away, and residents will also enjoy shopping, and easy access to transportation.



Candor Management is owned and operated by Shawn Bouchard. Shawn has been a development consultant to some of B.C.’s most successful development companies since 2005. During this time he has been involved in $110 million in real estate transactions.



The Redekop Group owns several highly successful businesses including Quadra Homes in Abbotsford, B.C. Quadra Homes has built numerous condominium projects in the Lowermainland and have reputation for quality. The Redekop Group will also provide the management of this project, bank guarantees, financing, and sales. KPMG will be the Auditor.



