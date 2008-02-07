Who Uses Cell Phones the Most While Driving?

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2008 -- NSON Opinion Research, a leading provider of research data to the market research industry, today announced the results of a telephone omnibus study conducted in January 2008, that investigated cell phone usage while driving. The random survey of 1000 adult Americans showed that more men than women use cell phones while operating a motor vehicle.



NSON conducted a random-digit-dial telephone survey of 1000 adult Americans. Fifty-six percent of all respondents said they have used a cell phone while driving without using a headset. Forty-three percent (43%) of the respondents said they had never used a cell phone while driving without using a headset.



The study found that 60% of the men interviewed used cell phones without a headset while driving, compared to 53% of the women that were interviewed. When asked about how often they use cell phones while driving, 50% of the men said they use cell phones daily compared to only 32% of the women. Seventy percent (70%) of all the respondents interviewed who use cell phones while driving said they do so at least weekly.



The study also showed that cell phone usage while driving was a predominantly young activity. Usage begins falling off at age 45 and drops to about 18% of people over 65.



A telephone CATI survey was conducted. Respondents over the age of 18 within the general population of the United States were contacted using Random Digit Dialing. NSON gave special consideration to see that the respondent population was balanced on gender, age and geographic lines. The goal of this study was to capture information from a random population of adults about cell phone usage while driving a vehicle.



There was a 5% margin of error.



The sample was well balanced in terms of age and geographic distribution. NSON pulled the sample along the four primary Census region breakdown areas, which were Northeast (29%), West (22%), Midwest (23%) and South (26%). Moreover, the sample was evenly distributed among standard age brackets, namely 18-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54, 55-64 and 65+ years old.



