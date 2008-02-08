Culinary Queen of Kensington Wraps Up A New Look, New Menu

Toronto, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2008 -- One of Canada’s rising culinary talents wrapped up an incredible year with style. Liliane Sibonney, a 28-year-old chef from the Kensington Market area of Toronto, Canada.



Sibonney first gained notoriety as Canadian Pizza Magazine’s 2007 Chef of the Year with her innovative Garfield Pizza – a dish inspired by the lovable cartoon character and his love of lasagna. The title gave her the opportunity to travel to Las Vegas and compete on the international stage in the Italian Chef Wars. Going ladle to ladle with chefs from Italy, New Zealand, Scotland and the United States, Sibonney emerged as the champion, a first for Canada and the first female chef to take the championship.



For the George Brown College graduate, the victory came from her commitment to elegant, yet simple cuisine. She finds inspiration quite easily, having her own restaurant in the heart of Kensington Market. A cultural mix of ingredients from around the globe is literally at her fingertips daily, matched with her own international experience. With a Moroccan background, Sibonney blends a touch of the savory Mediterranean flavor with classic cooking to bring her offerings alive.



Sibonney recently revealed a brand new look for her Baldwin Street establishment: the results of the Food Network’s popular design show, Restaurant Makeover. To air in March, the episode featuring Kensingtons is the co-operative effort of head designer Glen Peloso and executive chef Brad Long from the Air Canada Centre.



As a result of the television program, Sibonney not only has a modern, fresh look to her restaurant, but also a new, market-inspired menu. Long was able to help Sibonney in taking complete advantage of the neighborhood’s fresh ingredients and seasonal foods to enhance her offerings to an eclectic clientele.



Sibonney says while all this has kept her busy over the past year, she continues to pursue her passion to bring the best of what Toronto has to offer to her customers. Citing the success of other chefs, such as Giada DeLaurentis, Sibonney aspires to bring her own line of products to the consumer market. She is currently developing her own line of organic seasonings and dressings, and has a cookbook in the works.






