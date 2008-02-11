Verdi Good Launches from Bella’s Cookies

Milton, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2008 -- An all-natural & organic candy company makes its debut this week. Verdi Good is the newest project from the owners of Bella’s Cookies, and similar to their daughter Bella as the name and face behind their cookie company, their 4-year-old son Liam, is the face of Verdi Good.



“It’s the question we answer most,” said Kelly Leishear (President of Verdi Good). She’s referring to the question as to what company would be formed & launched for Liam (Kelly & Mark Leishear’s 4 year old son). This week, the Leishear’s announce that company, is Verdi Good. “Liam’s only requirement was the company involve dinosaurs, sharks, crocodiles & snakes.” Verdi Good, comes from a variety of concepts -- from it’s translation of green and a reference to the practices in their bakery, to a similarity in a children’s book by author Janell Cannon; Verdi is a green tree python and also the “V” in the company’s logo.



Like it’s sister company’s policy in baked creations, Verdi separates itself from other candy & confection manufacturers though their strict use of natural & organic ingredients (specifically organic evaporated cane juice & organic brown rice syrup.) “We’re making natural & organic alternatives to commercial candy and confections.” These cookie and now candy-makers, are creating sweet-treats made without any genetically modified organisms (GMO’s), trans fats, artificial colors or flavors, refined sugar or corn syrup. Crafting gourmet chocolates is a focus of the company, with both a traditional and an upcoming line of exotic truffles. Verdi will change product offerings during the various seasons, with chocolates offered more in the fall & winter and a different line of products in the spring & summer.



Currently, products are offered exclusively online through the Bella’s Cookies website & include dark chocolate rum truffles made with Dogfish Head brown honey rum, homemade caramels, 3 varieties of fudge (chocolate, peanut butter, & coconut crème), organic chocolate peanut brittle & old fashioned English toffee. Items are sold individually and priced by the pound, ranging from $3.75 to $16.



More information about Verdi Good or Bella’s Cookies can be found by calling 302-684-8152 or by visiting http://www.BellasCookies.com.

