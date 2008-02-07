iLink Launches Its Office Business Applications (oba) Webinar Series With a Webinar on Better Decision Making Through Office Business Applications

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2008 -- iLink Systems Inc, leading end to end software solutions company, Microsoft Gold certified partner and preferred vendor, today announced the launch of its new webinar series on Office Business Applications aimed at helping the decision makers maximize IT ROI without ripping and replacing existing enterprise application.



The free webinar entitled “Business Decision Making through Office Business Application” will be held on Thursday 14thFeb, 2008 from 9.30AM – 10:30AM PST.



The webinar will help the decision makers and provide information about:



• Introduction to Office Business Applications

• Typical problems

• Desired results

• Common OBA solutions – KPIs, ECM, Workflow & BI

• Sample demo - Delivering Real Time Decision Support information via Outlook

• Client benefits



Presenting the webinar will be Anand Gaddum, Director of Healthcare Practice at iLink Systems. Prior to joining iLink Anand worked for Group Health Cooperative as a Technical Specialist and a Change Agent. He has broad domain knowledge of healthcare with special emphasis on claims and has implemented a number of change initiatives for healthcare organizations. He has a proven track record in a variety of fields, which include medical instruments, software development, training and change management.



On asking why one should attend this webinar Anand replied, “Businesses depends on Line of Business or enterprise applications to support their mission critical functions. Any redesign or replacements of these applications are risky and involves huge money. Office Business Applications are the alternative to enterprise applications replacement or upgrades. This webinar will offer information about OBA and help enterprises maximize their IT ROI”.



What: Better decision making through Office Business Applications

When: Thursday, Feb 14th, from 9.30 AM – 10:30 AM PST

Register: http://www.ilink-systems.com/OfficeBusinessApplications.aspx



About iLink Systems

iLink Systems is high quality software solution provider with core competencies in definition and development of software products which includes requirements analysis, user experience, technology architecture, solution development and eMarketing enablement. iLink offers product development services to ISVs and ASPs, horizontal solutions around User Experience, Information worker, Business Intelligence, Business process and integration, Mobility solutions and select solutions to enterprise and medium sized businesses in Telecom, Insurance, Healthcare, Government, Non-profit, and Online Retail verticals. iLink’s clients include GE Healthcare, Genesys, Talisma, Bentley in the ISV space and companies like AT&T, Hewlett Packard, Freescale, Microsoft in the enterprise space. As a Microsoft Gold Partner and Vendor, iLink is positioned among the top Microsoft based solution providers. iLink operates from its offices in Seattle WA, Fairfax VA, Atlanta, GA, Austin, TX and Chennai, India.



More information can be found at http://www.ilink-systems.com

