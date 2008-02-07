California’s Best Incorporating Service, Inc. Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Palmdale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, California’s Best Incorporating Service, Inc. (http://www.incorporatencalifornia.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



ControlScan will conduct regular scans of incorporatencalifornia.com for more than 5,700 known vulnerabilities and a knowledge base that is updated every 12 hours. “It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity, says Joan Herbig, chief operating officer, ControlScan. “California’s Best Incorporating Service, Inc. is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



About California’s Best Incorporating Service, Inc. (http://www.incorporatencalifornia.com)

Online document preparation and filing service company for California Corporations, LLC, Non Profits, LLP, dba, Corporate Kits, Certificate of Good Standing, Apostilles, and more. We make formatting your new business simple and easy with our online formation service, plus we only service California.



About ControlScan

ControlScan is a market leader in ecommerce security, enabling businesses and consumers to have confidence in a connected world. ControlScan helps its customers protect their infrastructure, information, and interactions by delivering services that address risks to security and compliance.



Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan has customers worldwide.



Visit http://www.controlscan.com for more company information.

