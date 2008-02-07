MLE Shooting Sports Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Cranston, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, MLE Shooting Sports (http://www.mle-shootingsports.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



ControlScan will conduct regular scans of mle-shootingsports.com for more than 5,700 known vulnerabilities and a knowledge base that is updated every 12 hours. “It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity, says Joan Herbig, chief operating officer, ControlScan. “MLE Shooting Sports is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



About MLE Shooting Sports (http://www.mle-shootingsports.com)

MLE Shooting Sports is dedicated to acquiring and selling quality shooting supplies for the competitive practical shooter. We’ve selected what we feel is a great selection of range bags, belts, oils, lubes, sights, grip tape, magazine loaders, ear and eye protection, videos, just to name a few. Aside from shooting sports related items, we’ve also included gift items like tools, knives, key chains, and other items that we’ve used on the range or during other outdoor activities. Some items were added, because they might just make a cool gift! Our prices are competitive, and we take pride in our appreciation for our customers!



About ControlScan

ControlScan is a market leader in ecommerce security, enabling businesses and consumers to have confidence in a connected world. ControlScan helps its customers protect their infrastructure, information, and interactions by delivering services that address risks to security and compliance.



Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan has customers worldwide.



Visit http://www.controlscan.com for more company information.